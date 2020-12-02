If, due to COVID-19, you have lost your job, are underemployed or are seeking new training, Lake Technical College can provide career and technical training designed to open career opportunities. The college has partnered with Lake County to provide the “Elevate to Essential” scholarship to students enrolling for the spring 2021 term.
The scholarship is in support of increasing essential workers in the community. To be eligible for up to 80% of the tuition and fees for any program at Lake Technical College, you must enroll by Dec. 17. Call 352-589-2250, or stop by the main campus at 2001 Kurt Street in Eustis for more information.
For over five decades, Lake Tech has provided career and technical training to thousands of essential workers in Lake County and the surrounding region. With over 30 career and technical programs to choose from, Lake Tech is ready to prepare individuals for a rewarding profession in approximately one year.
Most classes start on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. Seats are limited in every program, so interested individuals should complete an online application at www.laketech.org and then see a career advisor to complete the enrollment process.