Wanting to know more about the programs at Lake Technical College, members of the Lions Club heard a program delivered by Melissa Stephan, M.Ed., Director of Curriculum and Instruction on Feb. 9.
Part of this is motivated by members of the Lions Club believing there is a growing problem with higher education — namely the cost and the continual slide of meeting the real needs of business and commerce. This has resulted in a concern that the population is now paying dearly for the perceived lack of dedicated, skilled workers in so many fields of labor.
Sensing this need to learn more, the Lions Club reached out to Lake Technical College to inquire how it is addressing the growing workforce needs in the local community.
Stephan shared that Lake Technical College’s mission is to be an intricate component of the economic growth and development in our communities. She indicated that Lake Tech is very strategic in deciding which programs to offer and the focus is on high-wage, high-skill careers.
While data shows that only 21% percent of the total workforce of our country requires a traditional college degree, Lake Tech specializes in a “Career in a Year” program, with important industry credentials to help people quickly get into the workforce.
She also spoke on how Lake Tech is expanding through partnerships around the county. One of the newest program additions is the Veterinary Assisting program, located at Lake County’s recently completed new Animal Shelter on County Road 448.
Also on the horizon is the City of Tavares’ new public works facility. LakeTech will be moving their automotive and diesel programs to the new facility, which will allow students to further practice their skills by working on the city’s vehicle fleet, including emergency vehicles, garbage trucks, and other mechanical units. For more information on all of Lake Tech’s programs, please visit www.laketech.org
WANT TO JOIN?
An all out effort has been launched to encourage interested residents to consider becoming a member of the Lions Club and participate in some of its charitable work in collecting used eyeglasses, getting help for the vision impaired that fall through the cracks of government assistance, helping the Neighborhood Center and many other worthy causes.
To learn more, google Clermont-Minneola Lions Club.