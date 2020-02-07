The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra announced that June and Jefferson Flowers, Ph.D., have committed $250,000 to the Orlando Philharmonic Endowment to name the Principal Viola Chair.
The couple owns Flowers Chemical Laboratories, a fully-certified, full-service leader in the environmental testing industry. Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, Jeff is president and June is quality systems director.
The Flowers also serve as founder and president of Performing Arts Matter (PAM), a nonprofit organization established in 2006 to provide performance opportunities for community volunteer musicians of all ages and conduct performances that educate and enrich audiences.
PAM is an umbrella organization determined that the arts continue to play an integral role in helping the Central Florida community establish and maintain its cultural identity. PAM provides support for the following groups: Maitland Symphony Orchestra (MSO), Maitland Market Music (M3), Maitland Stage Band (MSB), Baroque Chamber Orchestra (BCO), PAM Cares and Creative Arts for Life (CAL). Each of these groups have their unique missions in the community of entertaining and educating their audiences.
Long-time subscribers of the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Jeff asked Principal Violist Mauricio Céspedes Rivero to give him viola lessons.
“After my lessons with Mauricio, I began applying what I learned to my own practice with the Maitland Symphony Orchestra and continue to do so today,” said Jeff. “June and I are so appreciative of Mauricio’s time and talent and because of our love for the orchestra and live music, it makes perfect sense for us to name the Principal Viola Chair. I even plan to perform one piece with the orchestra at a future concert, sitting in Mauricio’s chair.”
“This generous gift from the Flowers provides the sustaining support we need to continue to grow the orchestra,” said Dr. Mary Palmer, President of the Board of Directors. “It’s our goal to endow every principal chair in the orchestra and this is a very personal way to contribute to our mission of enriching the community and inspiring audiences through the power of live music.”
About Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra
Celebrating its 27th Season, the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra is led by Music Director
Eric Jacobsen and is comprised of creative musicians and artists from around the world. The Philharmonic annually presents the FAIRWINDS Classics Series and Pops Series at Bob Carr Theater and its Focus Series at The Plaza Live, a historic Central Florida venue. The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra’s mission is to enrich and inspire the diverse communities of Central Florida through the transformative power of live music, and it presents more than 170 live concerts and impacts more than 70,000 children, youth and families annually through its Young People’s Concerts, Symphony Storytime Series, Notes in Your Neighborhood program, and free outdoor community concerts. A resident company of the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, the Philharmonic will perform in Steinmetz Hall when it opens in 2020. Learn more at OrlandoPhil.org.