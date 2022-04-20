TAVARES — The Florida Region of USA Volleyball will host the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Small College Beach Championships presented by the United States Marine Corps from April 14-16 at Hickory Point Beach.
The tournament will host 34 colleges from 16 states with over 450 matches. The weekend will serve as a National Title Championship for NCAA Divisions 2 and 3, NAIA, and NJCAA.
“Volleyball continues to be a premier sport attraction in the county,” Lake County Commissioner and Tourist Development Council Chair Doug Shields said. “We’re excited to welcome these exceptional athletes, their guests and spectators this weekend.”
Hickory Point Beach includes 21 professional grade lighted courts, complete athletic complex, permanent restrooms, pavilion, picnic tables, sound system, and playground. Admission and parking are free, and the public is encouraged to attend the tournament.
WANT TO GO?
Hickory Point Beach
27345 State Road 19
Tavares
MATCHES
To view general championship format and schedule for each division, and to track real time match results: https://floridaregion.bracketpal.com/tournament/46
TO LEARN MORE
For additional questions about the AVCA Small College Beach Championships, contact Jason Jone” jason.jones@avca.org
Product and sponsorship opportunities: https://www.avca.org/res/uploads/media/2022-AVCA-Small-College-Beach-Champ.pdf
or: AVCA Senior Sales Director Toby Bishop: toby.bishop@avca.org
