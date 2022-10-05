The Clermont News Leader is pleased to announce that Larry Oskin has joined the News Leader team as a professional feature writer, photographer and correspondent.
Oskin will primarily be covering new businesses, art, culture, religion, business spotlights, entertainment, festivals, SLCC events & ribbon cuttings, profiles on local non-profit community organizations, community events, people, services, health and medical topics.
As a respected journalist, photographer and artist, Oskin has been published in hundreds of local, national and international magazines as well as other media outlets. Most recently, he was a long-term feature writer and photographer for the South Lake Tablet.
“Getting Larry to become a member of the Clermont News Leader organization is a win-win, not only for the newspaper, but on a greater scale, Clermont and the surrounding communities we cover,” said Managing Editor Steve Steiner. “That we are able to have a person of Larry’s depth of talent and caliber now enables the News Leader to be a better servant to everyone who is in our circulation region.”
Steiner added that Oskin joins three other award winning correspondents: Sharon Keeble, Jack Castle, and (on a limited basis) Beth Henkel.
Oskin holds a Graphic Design in Advertising Bachelor’s Degree, while he also was certified with a degree in Art Education with declared double minors in journalism, fine art and commercial photography. He further studied advanced photography at the Kodak world headquarters in Rochester, NY.
While still in college, Oskin was an Editor of The Record Newspaper as well as head of the Photo-Graphic Design Department within the Weil, Levy & King Advertising Agency in Buffalo.
Oskin moved to Chicago where he was Director of Marketing for Circle Fine Art, which was respected as the world’s largest fine art publisher and private art gallery chain. Here he provided marketing for many famous artists, including Peter Max, Norman Rockwell, LeRoy Neiman and Alexander Calder, among many others, as well as for Walt Disney Studios. He was Vice President of Marketing at Regis Corporation and later at Creative Hairdressers / The Hair Cuttery, as two nationally respected beautycare companies.
He shares over 50 years of professional marketing and management experiences in a wide range of service-oriented retail industries such as supermarket, food, fine art, bank, real estate, charitable organizations and sports team marketing with primary focus in the hairstyling, salon, day spa, salon chain, medical, wellness, healthcare and beautycare industries. Today, Oskin still provides professional boutique style marketing, media relations and photography for various businesses and organizations.
Oskin is also founder and president of Art Beautique, and has exhibited his fine art photography in private galleries and public art museums as well as at art festivals in North American and Europe. Locally, his work has has been shown at the South Lake Art Gallery in Clermont, the SOBO Gallery in Winter Garden, and The Downtown Clermont Art Festival. Oskin earned first place honors for his fine art photography at several Downtown Clermont Art Festivals. He is also a recipient of the Florida Art History Award.
Oskin is very active as a volunteer with many different local non-profits, charities and community organizations such as the Clermont Historic Village, Clermont Main Street -- formerly Clermont Downtown Partnership, South Lake Non-Profit Think Tank, Florida South Lake Orchestra, Lake County Arts & Culture Alliance and more. He has been a supportive member of the South Lake, Winter Garden and Leesburg Art Leagues.