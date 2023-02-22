Almost all of us are familiar with the hymnal, “Amazing Grace.” How many, though, know the full history of this song?
The opportunity to discover that will be found with “Amazing Grace the Musical,” which finishes its two week run Feb. 26, at First Baptist Church of Clermont.
Amazing Grace tells the challenging stories of diversity, slavery, abolition, rebellion, freedom, sedition and romance from back in 1740s between England, Africa and the New World. This inspiring show opens with the entanglements of greedy auctioneers at a brutal slave auction, while sharing the horrible destruction of many enslaved Black families. The dramatic story represents a dark and difficult time in history when life was challenged, yet freedom, compassion and love were able to shine through it all.
It has remained popular ever since. It’s a devotional song that inspires heart-warming peace and salvation during life and after death.
The hymn was originally written and composed by 47-year-old John Newton in 1772, when he landed safely ashore after being caught in a life-threatening storm while at sea. Newton’s arrival played an influential role in changing his life, marking the start of his personal return to Christianity.
HOW IT CAME TO BE
It took three years from concept to production for the show to be brought to life.
“This was the Florida premier of ‘Amazing Grace.’ The cast and crew were what I had prayed for. They all came together to perform with overwhelming love,” said Shirley Draper, the found and director of the Citrus Alliance for the Arts, which is presenting “Amazing Grace the Musical. “I am very proud of the quality and caliber of our team’s performance. We feel that no one is above His Amazing Grace.”
ABOUT SHIRLEY DRAPER
Shirley Draper is the founder and director of the Citrus Alliance for the Arts. Draper holds a degree in Arts Management from the University of Massachusetts. She is an experienced director with experiences as a professional actress and model.
Her goal in founding CAFTA is to bring quality professional performing arts to Central Florida and to establish collaboration with artists and art entities throughout Central Florida. She serves on the Lake County Arts & Cultural Alliance.
ABOUT THE CITRUS ALLIANCE
2023 is its first full season. Its mission is to generate diverse family friendly events. It seeks to partner with the artists and arts organizations by providing an arts incubator to collaborate, perform and create artistically driven events, shows and exhibits.
WANT TO ATTEND?
First Baptist Church of Clermont
2751 Hartwood Marsh Road
House opens 6:30 p.m.; performance starts 7 p.m.
352-989-4146
TO LEARN MORE
Citrus Alliance for the Arts
352-989-4146
email: Shirley.draper@citrusallianceforthearts.com
online: ww.citrusallianceforthearts.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/citrusallianceforthearts.