Jan. 18 was a bellwether day at the Community Foundation, as it formally introduced Laura Michalski as the nonprofit’s executive director.
Michalski was welcomed at a meet and greet reception attended by more than 70 area dignitaries, city and community leaders, as well as the foundation’s board of directors and representatives from other nonprofit institutions.
The reception was also the chance to bid adieu to Kathy Smith, the now-retired executive director, as well as the opportunity for her to offer goodbye.
As reported in the Jan. 18 edition of the newspaper, Michalski comes to the CFSLC with plenty of diverse expertise and hands-on experience. She is from Chicago where she headed up North Side Housing and Supportive Services, a homeless service provider. North Side Housing provides emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, day support services, comprehensive case management and housing navigation.
The Community Foundation of South Lake is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit that makes grants and scholarships to other nonprofits and projects whose missions are to make a positive impact in the community through the connecting of resources and intentional philanthropic giving.