The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is hosting a Social Justice Online Lecture Series to explore the major social justice issues facing Lake County. At its next session on Oct. 25, Lauren Ritchie, former Orlando Sentinel columnist, will address the topic of, “How Do We Keep Lake County Government Accountable?” Free and open to the public, the lecture will take place at 7 p.m. To participate via the internet or hear the lecture by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.