“Then Pilate therefore took Jesus, and scourged him. And the soldiers platted a crown of thorns, and put it on his head, and they put on him a purple road, And said, Hail, King of the Jews! And they smote him with their hands. Pilate therefore went forth again, and saith unto them, Behold, I bring him forth to you, that ye may know that I find no fault in him.”(John 19:1-4)
A great injustice was done at the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. God used that injustice to accomplish His will and purpose. Though unjust, Jesus Christ chose to die for our sins.
“Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God.” (Hebrews 12:2)
Pilate had free choice, as did the chief priests and soldiers. They acted in arrogance and fear of other people. Many today go along with injustices without speaking up or by justifying evil actions: saying, “Politicians are like that.” “He’s having a bad day.” “She’s like that.” We often excuse it away.
How do we deal with injustice? First, remember that while God is not the author of evil, He can use it to accomplish good in our lives and for others also.
“And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” (Romans 8:28)
Second, we should remember to pray and love our enemies so that we can direct them to the love and grace of God. Jesus said as he was being crucified;
“Father forgive them; for they know not what they do.”(Luke 23:34)
Third, God will judge every man according to his word and every man’s works.
“For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that every one may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad.” (2 Corinthians 5:10)
Jesus paid our sin debt. Jesus fulfilled the punishment we deserve. When we trust in Jesus as our Savior; God’s wrath and judgment will be passed over us.
For he hath made him to be sin for us, who knew no sin; that we might be made the righteousness of God in Him.” (2 Corinthians 5:21)
Jesus paid it all.
When you think about the Cross and the day that Jesus died; know that our Salvation came to us through an unjust world. Those men long ago could justify their evil acts based on laws of that day, but they were wrong in executing them. There may be times when we are treated unfairly and unjust: But, God is always watching and protecting.