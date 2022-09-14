Lake County deputies responded to 10630 Reagans Run Drive in Clermont this past Sunday in reference to a suicidal adult male at the home who was armed with a rifle.
Deputies arrived at the residence just after 5 p.m., at which time a deputy encountered the 49-year-old armed subject. During the confrontation, the man was fatally shot by a deputy.
The man’s name isn’t available for release at this time.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, which is also standard procedure.
Due to the fact this is an ongoing investigation that is being conducted by FDLE, no further information will be released this evening.
John Herrill is the public information officer with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.