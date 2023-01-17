Several months ago Kathy Smith formally announced she would be retiring as executive director of the Community Foundation of South Lake.
Succeeding her is Laura Michalski, whose record of achievements more than qualifies her to fill the shoes of Smith.
“It has been an honor to help give back to the wonderful South Lake community over the past nine years. We strategically worked to make a difference, while meeting the needs of our community,” Smith said. “I remain very proud of how we raised the trust and respect for the CFSLC with a strongly based philosophy of giving back to our community.”
While Smith’s retirement may be a bittersweet moment for many in south Lake County, it’s one well-earned and Smith is eager to move forward.
“It’s time for me to pass on the torch to Laura Michalski, while I will start to enjoy my family, travel and retirement plans,” she said.
Since Smith’s announcement and the hiring of Michalski, the two have worked in coordination with one another, which Michalski expressed appreciation.
“Kathy Smith has done a lot to bring in new funds that support non-profits while meeting and stabilizing the needs of our community,” Michalski said.” I have been working with Kathy Smith and the CFSLC Board to ensure a smooth transition. My goal is to keep the already successful funding, while taking our impact to the next level through the work of our donors, staff and all of the valued non-profit affiliates here in South Lake.”
ABOUT LAURA MICHALSKI
Michalski is a proven and accomplished leader motivated by standards of excellence while providing strategic leadership of large health and dental clinics serving the underserved, supportive services for marginalized populations, public health integration and housing programs for the homeless for more than 20 years.
She is specifically experienced in non-profit management, program development, strategic planning, program growth expansion and resource development. She is skilled in HRSA & HUD funding and compliance programs.
Michalski has a successful track record in capacity building, budget development, cost containment and enhancing system efficiencies to ensure organization sustainability. Michalski has proven abilities to build and maintain relationships with diverse constituents while developing innovative solutions to ongoing challenges. She is experienced with ensuring compliance with federal, state, and private funders.
Michalski hails from Chicago, where she headed up North Side Housing and Supportive Services, a homeless service that provided emergency shelter, permanent supportive housing, day support services, comprehensive case management and housing navigation.
Prior to that, she was Chief Executive Officer for Wasatch Homeless Health Care in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she was responsible for all organization activities. Michaleski led one of the largest and most successful free clinics in the United States, Community Health, in Chicago.
This center provided health and wellness programs with pharmaceutical medications, while working with over 1,000 volunteers and thousands of clients. She supervised the provision of emergency shelters, housing and shelters for those with homeless challenges.
She now brings this wealth of knowledge and experience to the Community Foundation.
“I am truly excited to start working here at CFSLC as an experienced advocate to help improve the lives of the entire community through our high-quality programs and services,” she said.
Michalski is also very excited to establish her roots here in Clermont to serve the South Lake community while being closer to her family in Palm City.