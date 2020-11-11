Take Stock in Children of Lake & Sumter Counties has received $12,000 from the Leadership Lake County Class of 2020. The Leadership Lake County donation will be matched by the Florida Prepaid College Foundation.
Take Stock in Children is a scholarship and mentoring program designed to break the cycle of poverty for low income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Students who begin the program in the 10th grade are provided caring volunteer mentors, college and career readiness resources and, upon graduation from high school, a scholarship which can be used toward any Florida public college or university, or to a vocational/trade school.
“During a time when we’ve had to cancel most of our fundraisers, this donation is especially meaningful,” said Carman Cullen, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County, which oversees TSIC. “This funding will help ensure that more students are able to receive the support they need to graduate from high school and get the education and training they need to jumpstart their careers.”