Julie Robinson-Lueallen, Principal of East Ridge High School, is a dynamic leader in the South Lake Community.
“Ms. Robinson-Lueallen leads by example and will not ask her staff to do something she will not,” said Tessine Moses. Her style of leadership serves as motivation to her faculty resulting in East Ridge High School’s No. 1 ranking for high schools in Lake County by US News & World Report.
Robinson-Lueallen is a native of Lake County and an alumnus of Tavares High School. In 1991, she began her career in education with Lake County Schools, teaching business classes.
Her drive and tenacity led her to later serve as assistant principal for both Leesburg High School and Eustis High School. Excelling in her career as an upcoming leader in Lake County, Robinson-Lueallen accepted a role as principal for East Ridge High School where she currently serves.
During her tenure with East Ridge, she received the Lake County School’s Principal Achievement Award for Outstanding Leadership in 2013-2014. She was recognized as winner for the AVID Florida Principal’s Council and nominated to apply for the Governor’s Panel.
“Ms. Robinson-Lueallen dedicates her life to education,” said Dr. Stacy Keaveny, assistant principal for East Ridge High School. Under her leadership, East Ridge was recognized by the College Board as the 15th fastest growing AP program in the nation and improved their graduation rate to 97.5% in 2021.
Robinson-Lueallen goes beyond ensuring her students are viable citizens in our community. Her character was on display when she assisted a student by obtaining clothes and preparing for a job interview. As another example, if a student doesn’t have food, she will get that person groceries.
Her passion for her students extends beyond the four walls of her school, and her staff serves as an extension of these efforts. “
A phenomenal leader who leads with her head and her heart making the best decisions for her students,” said Dr. Stacy Keaveny. The number one priority for Robinson-Lueall’s is her students, and she works to ascertain any initiatives presented benefit them.
ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
During Black History Month, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce highlights an outstanding individual who impacts our community and displays exceptional leadership. The South Lake Chamber of Commerce expresses our gratitude towards Julie Robinson-Lueallen for her works and dedication to the students of our community. Her efforts have positively altered the trajectory of livess.