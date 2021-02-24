Ben Wilcox, a former journalist who worked for Common Cause Florida before becoming research director for Integrity Florida, focuses on “Ethics & Money in Politics” in an online program that was presented via Zoom on Feb. 22. Integrity Florida is a nonprofit, nonpartisan research institute dedicated to promoting integrity in government and exposing public corruption.
To view a recording of the program, visit the Facebook page of the League of Women Voters of The Villages/Tri-County Area Florida at
https://www.facebook.com/LWVTheVillagesTriCountyAreaFlorida.
For more information on the local LWV, visit lwvtrifl.org.