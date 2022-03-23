The Lake Lacrosse StingHers and Lake Lacrosse Scorpions will be hosting a six week training program from April 12-May 19 for children grades one through six for boys, and grades one through eight for girls. Sessions will be held 6-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays at McKinney Park, 801 Bloxam Ave.
The program is set up to help children learn the basic skills of lacrosse and include passing, shooting, scooping and stick handling. The focus is set up for first time players and those looking to master the basic skills, to take their proficiency to the next level.
INTERESTED?
Cost for the program is $125. Equipment required for boys include lacrosse sticks, mouth guards. Required equipment for girls include sticks, mouth guards and goggles. USA Lacrosse membership is required.
For further information, email: lax7ksj@me.com, or call 321-320-0761.
To register, go to: lakelax.com