Due to COVID-19 safety protocols and community limitations, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society is continuing its remote meetings and activities until further notice.
Florida has entered phase 3 of its reopening plan, but meeting in person at Cooper Memorial Library is still not possible, because the library currently has limited capacity in the Genealogy Room.
Consequently, Pastfinders moved to the internet to educate the public via the Zoom platform. The platform is easy to use and has become a critical tool in having face-to-face virtual events. Everyone can, in real-time, talk to one another to discuss the topic at hand. As a genealogical society, Pastfinders is using this platform to educate the public for free by teaching classes in DNA, Family Tree Maker, Irish Ancestry and Beginner Research class.
The DNA Special Interest Group teaches how to organize and solve match-list problems. Family Tree Maker software is the best way to organize your family history on your computer. If you have Irish ancestors, this class is for you. If you are the family historian, check out the How to Start Your Family Research class. These classes are staggered on different days of the week and different weeks of the month. To find out how to join a class, click on “Event Calendar” at www.PastfindersSLC.Org or like us on Facebook.
Contact us at WebMaster@PastfindersSLC.Org for more information.