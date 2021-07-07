Read to Sydney and the Kiwanis Club of Clermont continue its partnership of Lending Library book boxes.
Free Children’s books are available within the boxes. Simply browse the available books and take one home to read. Return the book, trade the book with a replacement or if you really enjoy the book, keep it. It’s as easy as that.
We thank Cameron Gomes, Executive Director of The Central Florida Dreamplex, 2400 S. U.S. 27, Clermont, for being the inaugural host of the first box location.
Dreamplex blends alternative therapy, adaptive sports, recreation activities and much more for the entire family.
Check out what Dreamplex has to offer at www.cfldreamplex.com