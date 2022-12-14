The Legion is helping to sponsor the South Lake High School wrestling team while the Auxiliary Unit is in the process of selecting a high school student to send to 2023 Girls State.
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Mark your calendars now and “Ring in the New Year” with live music by Rick Wynn 7-10pm on Saturday, December 31; this is the time to get your formal clothes out and wear, though not required. Post hours will be adjusted for that night. More information will be soon available.
MEANWHILE …
Join us for the following events held at the Post:
Bingo held every Thursday, starting 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m.
Karaoke twice a month on Fridays and the first Saturday of every month.
The Post, located at 307 American Legion Road in Mascotte, is open every day except Mondays. Hours vary, check the legion’s Facebook page.
For more information, call Kelsey Oliver at 248-767-6472.