The Kiwanis Club of Clermont and Read to Sydney have partnered to provide mobile lending library boxes to select areas of the South Lake Community in an effort to bring the availability of books to children of all ages.
It recently stopped by The Neighborhood Center of South Lake, 14727 Timber Village Road, Groveland to help kick off the summer food programs that are geared towards children out of school. The Center is a community food pantry that provides services to those needing assistance in the community.
The books at The Neighborhood Center are provided in both English and Spanish. Trade a book, borrow a book or simply keep a book. There never is a cost.