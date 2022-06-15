ORLANDO— David Strong, president and chief executive officer, Orlando Health, has named Leslie Flake, BSN, MBA, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the organization. She replaces Bernadette Spong, who is retiring. She was the unanimous selection of the corporate leadership team following a nationwide search. She will join Orlando Health in summer 2022.
“We are extremely pleased to have Leslie join Orlando Health,” said Strong. “Her leadership, experience and expertise in financial direction and oversight of integrated healthcare systems will be instrumental as we continue to evolve and adapt to the changing healthcare environment.”
Flake has more than 20 years of experience as a finance leader in not-for-profit and for-profit integrated healthcare systems. Most recently, she served as senior vice president of finance at Spectrum Health, a not-for-profit hospital system based in Grand Rapids, Mich.
Previously, Flake served as CFO and chief compliance officer for Banner Health Medical Group and its 1,500-plus providers in six western states.
Flake earned a Bachelor of Science in nursing and a Master of Business Administration from Brigham Young University. She has served as a board member for several community and business organizations during her career.
Kena Lewis is with the public information office of Orlando Health. She may be reached at: Kena.lewis@orlandohealth.com