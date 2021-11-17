Leslie Raymond Plitz (also known as Leslie Raymond Piltz) of Montverde, Florida passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the age of 71. Lesie attended high school at Mt. Lebanon, Pennsylvania and was a member of the Methodist faith. He en-joyed his family, golf, organized sports and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents (Robert and Elva Piltz) and sisters (Wendy Piltz, Kathleen Skow and Patricia Ver-non).
He is survived by ex-wife (Rosalie Plitz), four sisters (Su-sanne Vogel, Sherry Pentico, Sharron Baich, Virginia Piltz), and brother (Ronald Piltz).
The family thanks the healthcare staff of South Lake Hospi-tal in Clermont, Florida and Cornerstone Hospice of Clermont, Florida for the care and compassion shown during our loved one in his final days.