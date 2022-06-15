For a second consecutive year a celebration of color is coming to downtown Clermont, the Umbrella Art Project.
Unlike last year, which was put on by the City of Clermont, this year’s event is being sponsored by Clermont Main Street. However, like last year, the Art League is actively involved.
The idea for this artistic display came about in part to a feature that appeared in the New York Times about a person from London, England doing something similar.
“It got me thinking about doing something similar here in Clermont,” said Barbara Hollerand, who is executive director for Clermont Main Street. At the time employed by the City of Clermont, Hollerand helped assemble the event, attracting artists to participate, as well as businesses willing to display the umbrellas.
The umbrellas were also provided to the artists, whose ages ranged from young to old.
“Ours are a canvas for artists to paint,” she said. She added that most of the umbrellas were painted by individuals, although there were some painted by duos or teams; there were an estimated 32 umbrellas painted.
Just like last year, the umbrellas will be distributed to those participating. One person who won’t be painting any umbrellas, though, is Hollander.
“I am an art appreciator,” she said. “I can’t do it, but I appreciate it.”
In addition to being on display by downtown merchants, the umbrellas were also displayed en masse at the Historic Village. This year, Hollander is considering the possibility of somehow placing the umbrellas downtown at the end of July; it has been suggested the umbrellas be strung across Montrose Street, similar to a display of umbrellas located on a block in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
If that is made possible, the Umbrella Art Project would fulfill another goal of Clermont Main Street, which is to emphasize both the art and history of downtown Clermont.
“We want to keep people coming to downtown,” she said.
TO LEARN MORE:
Email: clermontdowntown@gmail.com