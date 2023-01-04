Hi, there. My name is Ally and I’m not just a dog, oh “Woof” no. I am a big hug full of therapy and unconditional love with just enough bravery and a lifetime of loyalty.
Loyalty is one of my very best traits. Unfortunately, when I was found by animal control, I was determined to stay by my fur sibling’s side when she got hit by a car. We were best buddies and I knew she was hurt which is why I didn’t want to leave her. I didn’t understand she had crossed the rainbow bridge and I was to go on without her. I know my bestie is now watching over me and guiding me to my new forever family.
Do you need a friend for life like I do? If so, look no further, I’m right here at Rescue Rebels.
INTERESTED?
Please call 407-947-2329 to set up a day and time to meet this beautiful girl.
Ally gets along well with other dogs, loves children and just loves to be loved.
