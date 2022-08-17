Following a two year adjustment brought about by COVID-19, the 32nd Teacher Appreciation celebration returned to its original format with a two-day event held in the Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church on Aug 8-9.
The formal activity began shortly past 7 a.m., with a gauntlet of South Lake Chamber of Commerce ambassadors in the blue jackets formed on either side of the entrance. As teachers passed through, many of them bearing plates of food served them outside the facility, they were greeted with applause and cheering. Other dignitaries, such as Rep. Daniel Webster, also joined the welcoming committee.
For Kaye Crawford, who teaches ESE at South Lake High School, the event was an exciting way to kick off the upcoming school year.
“I love it. It’s exciting,” Crawford said. “I get to yell and scream.”
She laughed when asked whether the yelling and screaming was intended to train her vocal cords once school started.
Once the majority of attendees were seated, they were welcomed by South Lake Chamber of Commerce President and CEO David Colby.
“After three years, it’s great to be back for you,” Colby said. He promised it would be a fun-filled morning.
Jenna Emerson, from Cemex, one of the two top business sponsors (the other being AdventHealth), served as the emcee and led the program. The first person she introduced was First United Methodist Church Pastor Doug Kokx.
Among the things Kokx did prior to giving the invocation, was to explain the history of the teacher appreciation event. Like many, it started small and simple. Two men, a businessman active in the community, and a retired teacher from Ohio, felt it important to honor teachers. So they went to what is now South Lake High School and presented some light finger foods and pastries to the teachers. He fast forwarded to present day.
“Today more than 700 businesses are giving away more than $40,000 in prizes,” said Kokx. The room erupted in cheers.