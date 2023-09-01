To celebrate September being proclaimed Childhood Cancer Awareness month in Clermont, Groveland, and Minneola, we invite you to turn the towns gold!
If everyone could decorate their business and restaurants gold in support of Bennett and all the other kids facing cancer every day, we can all raise awareness.
As Bennett’s mom Jessica Messer, said, a lot of people don’t get involved in causes – until the unthinkable occurs and it happens to them.
Here are the childhood cancer statistics, curtesy of the American Childhood Cancer Organization – and they make for heartbreaking reading:
- Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease in children, and 1 in 285 children in the United States will be diagnosed by their 20th birthday. Approximately 16,790 children per year are diagnosed with cancer in the U.S and there are approximately 40,000 children on active treatment at any given time.
- The average age of diagnosis is 6 years old, compared to 66 years for adults’ cancer diagnosis, and 80% of childhood cancer patients are diagnosed late and with metastatic disease. On average there’s been a 0.6 percent increase in incidence per year since the mid 1970’s resulting in an overall incidence increase of 24 percent over the last 40 years.
- Two-thirds of childhood cancer patients will have chronic health conditions as a result of their treatment toxicity, with one quarter being classified as severe to life-threatening.
- Around one half of childhood cancer families rate the associated financial toxicity due to out-of-pocket expenses as considerable to severe yet in the last 20 years only four new drugs have been approved by the FDA specifically treat childhood cancer.
The National Cancer Institute recognizes the unique research needs of childhood cancer and the associated need for increased funding to carry this out but still, too many children are affected by this deadly disease and more must be done to raise awareness and find a cure.