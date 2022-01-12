A reader of the News Leader responded to a recent editorial by David Dunn-Rankin regarding vulgar stickers about Joe Biden found on gas pumps, along with similar vulgar behavior in public. While the paper was gracious enough to print that individual’s response, he seems to have missed the entire point of the piece.
The person in question bemoaned “(Biden) shutting down and warring on our gas reserves.” I’m not sure what that means; I guess I missed that particular FOX News episode. On Nov. 23, 2021, President Biden announced the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve — the largest release in our nation’s history.
He also stated honestly his actions “will not solve the problem of high gas prices overnight.” According to AAA, the average regular gas price in Florida in November was $3.33 per gallon, while today it’s down to $3.21 per gallon. So much for Biden’s failed war on gas I suppose.
But I digress. Mr. Dunn-Rankin’s piece was about civility. I can remember way back to the summer of 2008 when I was paying over $4 per gallon for regular gas — on a much lower income I might add. This of course was toward the end of Bush 43’s time in the White House.
Was it his fault? Probably not. What I don’t remember seeing were stickers on gas pumps screeching “F*** George Bush!” To be sure there was negative discourse at the time. There always is from the opposing party. A guy in another country even threw a shoe at Bush. But it was nothing I had to explain to my kids in public.
The reason we have this problem with civility today is squarely on Donald J. Trump. He allowed, encouraged, and enabled this ugly behavior we had never seen before. It was always boiling under the surface, but “civility” kept a lid on it. Now we have people I know personally, who claim to be Christians, walking around wearing “TRUMP — No More B---S---” hats. I wonder how that’s helping to bring more people to God’s kingdom?
I truly believe Trump could have held onto his same policies, same attitudes, and same level of competence and might still be president if he would have been more civil. But now he’s gone and as Mr. Dunn-Rankin illustrated, Pandora’s box is wide open.
Tom Christian
Clermont