Here we go again. Sixteen books from Polk County Schools were removed by school officials in response to a request by a group whose leader refuses to state whether he has read these books or how the books were chosen. Nor does he state what content of the books the group found objectionable. A tiny group of people are attempting to remove basic First Amendment rights.
Banning books for the “good” of our society and children is an age-old practice that has never been widely supported and indeed has engendered more controversy and boost for the books in question.
When I was growing up in the late 1950s-1960s, we read books like“Lolita,”George Orwell, “Candy,” “A Flea in Her Ear” because they were risqué and we were naturally curious. They were the forbidden fruit.
Not surprisingly, I had no negative consequences from reading these titles that perhaps were not written for my 14-year-old mind, and to date, I remain a law-abiding, moral person. And I am vehemently against book banning.
In fact, a small study by a Stetson University psychologist, Christopher J. Ferguson, concluded that there was no connection between reading such books and mental health or delinquent behavior.
Some of the books that were banned in my time (and which are now considered classics) include “The Catcher in the Rye,” “The Invisible Man,” “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” “1984,” “Catch-22,” “Slaughterhouse Five,” “The Scarlet Letter,” “To Kill a Mockingbird;”the list of books that have been banned in this country is long.
Do you realize libraries in Florida banned the book “The Wizard of Oz”because it was felt that even a good witch is bad because witchcraft in itself is bad?
While it is true that banned books often deal with hot-button subjects that are timely and topical, they may also contain human thoughts and ideas that the reader can relate to. Further, there are societal issues that affect children today such as divorce, sexual orientation, alcohol and drug use, etc. Societal mores are constantly changing; what is banned today may be deemed a classic tomorrow.
Some people foolishly think that if we remove these books from our children’s grasp, all will be right with the world and their children will be unable to read anything bad. But all they need to do is turn on cable tv, read the newspaper, or view worse content on the internet.
Folks, if your child has reached the age of middle or high school, hopefully you have done your job as a parent in helping steer their moral compass. Instead of banning an edgy book, why not have both parent and child read the book in question and come together and discuss whatever issues the book may have brought up? Is that not a healthier approach?
Parents have always had the right to instill controls on what their own children read; they do not need to infringe upon the rights of other children.
I thank the Polk County School Board in reviewing the books rather than outright banning them. However, they will need to keep in mind that these 16 books will be the top sellers for the very children they were meant to be kept from. Book banning, one of the worst examples of censorship, is a cancer we need to contain before it gets out of hand.
The irony of the whole issue is that The Bible, one of the most widely published and read book in the world, contains much of the content that this group is objecting to.
I urge Polk County school officials to seriously solicit the opinions of their school librarians in their decision-making process.
Nikki Burdick
Clermont