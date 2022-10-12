While your article in the most recent New Leader is correct, it is extremely misleading.
Yes, the millage rate is unchanged. However, the City of Groveland created a “Permanent Special Assessment” for the fire department. (Note that while taxes are deductible on personal federal tax returns, special assessments are not).
This will raise approximately one half of the fire department’s annual budget. Add in rising property values, and the Groveland City Council has significantly more income than it has ever received.
I believe Joe Friday of Dragnet fame said “Just the facts.” We rely on the news to give us “Just the facts, and all the facts.”
Richard Hug
Groveland
