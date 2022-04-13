Concerning Trump/Republican supporters’ hopes and dreams for the XL pipeline as a source of gas in the U.S.: No Canadian crude oil crossed our border for this pipeline.
“The Keystone XL Pipeline Project was terminated in June 2021,” stated the developer, TC Energy. At the time of the project’s cancellation, only approximately 8% of the pipeline had been constructed.
Jobs were always limited to seasonal temporary employees of about 3900, for three to eight months over two years, during construction of the pipeline. Then, under 50 employees would maintain the pipeline, 15 of those would be temporary; some living in Canada.
This dirtiest of crude was coming from Canada, which even Canadians were opposed to mining. It is then sent under high pressure lines known for their high rate for leaking, running through environmentally protected water resource lands, to tax-free Texas refineries, further polluting our air and adding carbon to our atmosphere while the vast majority of the refined product already under contract would then be shipped to foreign countries.
How was this disaster in the making going to help jobs in the US, consumers or lowering gas prices?
Kathy Weaver
Clermont
- - -
To submit a letter to the editor
