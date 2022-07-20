You wrote that “too much of America’s conversation on both the left and the right is toxic.”
Perhaps we need to stop referring to people as right or left. I meet many people with both liberal and conservative values.
Just where do they fit in these conversations? Oh, that’s right; they don’t. They are most often excluded.
This is a huge part of the toxicity, and you play right into it when you divide Americans into these categories.
What about people that are conservative but are pro-choice? What about liberals who own guns and are very protective of their Second Amendment rights? That’s just the tip of the iceberg.
We can stop the toxicity by not dividing people into groups. This would help to curb the toxicity. You have a platform to do it. Most of us don’t. Use it wisely.
Thank you.
Lizabeth Sloan
Leesburg