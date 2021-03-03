Dear editor,
We moved to Orange Tree in November and I love your newspaper. I enjoy reading the articles and the Dunn-Rankin column on Wednesday mornings before I start my day, and the ads have helped me find a nursery, a dentist and a local kitchen design place (can’t wait for the install).
I saved the Discover South Lake insert (my first issue) for all those activities that we’ll hopefully be able to do come spring. And lots more vaccinations!
Thanks for making my Wednesday.
Melissa Banczak, Clermont
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@clermontnewsleader.com and should be short (less than 300 words) and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!