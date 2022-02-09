I have read a number of your columns about responses from government officials at the state and federal level.
I have had a positive response from a complaint that I made to my congressional representative, C. Scott Franklin, on the disastrous management at the Clermont post office. As you may know, a number of postal workers were marched out of the facility, new people brought in, and presently, service is better than it has been for as long as I can remember. That house cleaning may or may not be the work of the congressman’s office.
The way our elections are conducted, candidates interact with the public to solicit their votes. Of course, candidates, keeping their eye on the prize, present their best self. The voters meet a well-dressed, well-spoken person who, obviously, shares their concern. On top of that, he or she is friendly. Has a nice voice. Clean fingernails. A nice person.
Certainly, if candidates appear more knowledgeable than the voter, then they must be a worthy addition to politics. What voters overlook is that the very desirable candidates are not running for state or federal government because they are losing sleep over constituents’ lack of representation, but are doing so for personal aggrandizement and ambition.
If one takes a careful look at the men and women who represent the citizenry, it becomes evident that representatives have more than their fair share of narcissism in their DNA. Consider candidates whose basic net worth ranges between the cost of a new Lazy-Boy recliner and a 2015 KIA, but once elected, leave government as millionaires. Careful with their housekeeping money? I think not. With few exceptions, their time in office has been about money and power and very little about actually helping constituents.
The question then becomes, how can Americans possibly make a wise choice?: If we vote for who looks the best, sounds the best, who has impressive credentials, etc. but they are narcissists at heart, then they differ little from street magicians shuffling shells on a table top, except street magicians actually show up to work.
The chaos of the last presidential election has left many Americans feeling their votes don’t count. When American elections leave the general public feeling that their votes don’t count, that their concerns are ignored, or that we are little better than a banana republic, then it’s no surprise that the public does not respond to articles asking for feedback.
I know this is not the response you would like to have had.
Kathryn van Heyningen
Clermont