Re: David Dunn Rankin on the Joe Biden sticker
The sticker on the gas pump is a reflection of the helplessness being felt by all at the gas pump. The chant is that same response. We are all stuck with the consequences of him shutting down and warring on our energy reserves.
I remember being in big trouble exclaiming “nuts” after getting my untied shoelaces caught in the door and tripping. It was “not cool “ said my father and he used all the same arguments as your father did.
As a Christian we are exhorted to not use such language. However, most of the world is not so inclined. Now, considering the overall present condition of our republic, I blame not just the parents but the originator of the problem. Our president has caused the chaos that we have currently.
So I say pray for the fool. Perhaps he would see the folly he has caused. Then perhaps the chant would be God Bless America!
Phil Buck
Clermont