About Aaron Wood
Thank you for the article you did in The News Leader on Aaron Wood. He works at my closest Publix and I’ve always been so impressed by his wonderful attitude at work. He’s never grumpy and he’s so cordial with everyone.
I am not surprised about what he did for his mom and stepdad. He really is a light, an example, and I was really happy to see how someone has lent him a hand.
Betzi Simons
