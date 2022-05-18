A note of appreciation
Thank you for working with the Clermont Garden Club, publishing our information and articles upon our request. Our May 7 Spring Garden Festival was a success. We could not have done it without your advertising for us and putting us out there for our neighbors and community to see. Thank you and looking forward to your continued help and support.
Carol Walker, Clermont Garden Club Publicity Chairperson
- - - - -
To submit a letter to the editor
The News Leader welcomes input from the community, which is designated as a public forum for community discourse.
Writers are to limit word total to approximately 250 words and on a single topic. No more than two letters per month.
Refrain from name-calling, as well as attacks upon private individuals; issues with public figures will be monitored; the same applies to businesses, as the operator of the business has no means to defend one’s self (in other words, do not use this as a forum to complain about poor service, etc.).
To be considered, all letters must include your name, street address and municipality, as well as phone number. The street address and phone number will not appear in the paper; it is for purposes of verification.
You can submit letters to the editor in any of the following methods:
The News Leader, 637 Eighth St., Clermont FL 34711,
or email: ssteiner@clermontnewsleader.com