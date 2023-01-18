Mr. Steiner,
Thank you for your opinion piece about the entitlement exhibited in “Your Historic Downtown Neighbors.”
I share your stupefaction at the audacity of this couple. However, I do wonder if they would accept some of the “hand-me-downs” that you had considered giving them.
Maybe they provided this admittedly lofty wish list as their “dream sheet” but would be happy for anything contributed. Of course, as I reviewed the list, I have my doubts.
Their list was fairly extensive and specific. But I would be interested in how they responded to an offer of something not quite so expensive and new.
Unfortunately, I have seen this type of behavior on the rise. I attribute it to the blessing — and accompanying curse — of our affluent society.
I have heard people say that they want their children to have a better life than they (the parents) had. That model is not sustainable.
Well-meaning parents are spoiling their children, giving them so much for so little effort. More and more I see parents giving their children expensive items, from clothing to toys to electronics to destination vacations. There is little in the way of delayed gratification: The children want it, make that desire known, and fuss until they get it.
At the same time, I see less and less appreciation for those gifts. The children seem to expect it, seem to believe that somehow they deserve to be pampered. Fewer and fewer children seem to realize that someone has to work to provide these blessings.
Our government has not helped the situation. They dole out assistance on a broad scale, regardless of actual need.
I grew up with the notion that I had to work to support myself and, later, my family. Today I see more and more people who turn to the government for handouts.
Some of them do little or no work. Others fail to live within their means, then turn to the government or nonprofits to bail them out, only to continue their irresponsible fiscal behavior.
Somehow we need to return to the basic principle that if we want something, we need to work for it. If we can’t afford it, we don’t get it. Or we save up for it. Or we do without other “wants” to afford something of greater priority. My parents instilled this ethic in me. I have passed it on to my children. It can be done.
Now, as far as a tale about entitlement, here is one of my favorites:
Before we moved here from Washington (the state), I had a chat with a neighbor about our impending move. He too had lived in the Orlando area.
My neighbor (let’s call him “Steve”) warned me that I had no idea how many friends I had until I moved to Orlando. Visitors would come, many and often. He told me his experience. Prior to living in Orlando, Steve had lived in Ohio.
There was a co-worker whom Steve knew in passing - seeing him in the halls and saying, “Hello.” They did not know each other well; they did not socialize at work, much less outside of work.
Steve then moved to Orlando. One day he received a phone call from an Ohio area code. Steve answered to hear the voice of his former co-worker.
This man and his family had just landed at MCO. He wanted to know if Steve could come pick them up and (I am not making this up) stay with them for a week while they went to Disney World.
This man had no back up plan or alternative arrangements. To Steve’s credit, he stepped up and hosted the family. Fortunately, we have not had anything that extreme in our time here.
Anyway, thank you for your editorial.
Jon Hansen
Davenport