Dear Editor,
It was dusk on June 24th when my right passenger tire suddenly shredded to pieces. I was stranded on Excalibur Road near Hooks Street. My roadside service plan said it would be hours before they could send help. Thanks to the good people of Clermont, I did not have to wait. A mother and daughter pulled up and started changing my tire. It started to rain, but that did not stop them. The mother held an umbrella over our heads as her daughter, undaunted by tight lug nuts, kept trying until she found a way to remove them. Another Clermont hero arrived to help adjust the jack so the daughter could slide the spare tire into place. Then he helped tighten the lug nuts. Passing drivers slowed down and steered clear to ensure our safety. Many people offered to help. I felt so blessed. I don’t live in Clermont, but was there to attend an event that I had organized and promoted on social media. People came from all over Central Florida to attend. I will thank the good people of Clermont by organizing more events in the future that will draw people to such a friendly and kind city. Thank you again to the amazing mother and daughter and all others who helped.
Victoria Laney, Ocoee
