Why should they return YOUR calls?
In the paper’s Jan. 12 edition there were two pieces requiring refutation. David Dunn-Rankin, D-R Media CEO, opines about the trouble with getting elected officials to return the calls of constituents and the media. The second is Tom Christian’s letter about high gas prices in 2008, and the “incivility” of those who have been outspoken in their criticism of the Biden administration’s numerous policies of the past year.
Let’s take the issue of gas prices in 2008. There was a double whammy of problems then, starting with a hurricane hitting Texas and shutting off 25% of national refinery capacity. Later in the fall, a distribution pipeline in Alabama was disrupted for a few weeks driving up costs for drivers in this region. I recall paying more than $5 for a gallon of diesel fuel at the time. But that was a short-lived experience, and definitely not Bush’s fault.
Today, however, gas prices are higher than a year ago ($2.34 vs. $3.19) and Biden’s policies are largely to blame. His executive orders reduce domestic production in many ways and foreign producers, not wanting to do him any favors, are restricting exports. It’s simple economics. Is it any wonder then that supporters of the Trump administration express their frustration in simple, albeit vulgar, terms?
Under Biden we’ve experienced a fatally flawed foreign policy that strengthens our enemies. It resulted in the tragic killing of our troops in Afghanistan; economic policies that have yielded record inflation; and a whole host more, too numerous to enumerate. The result has been a vast majority of Americans disapprove of Biden’s actions and are deeply frustrated.
Part of that is the result of mainstream media either refusing to provide accurate and comprehensive coverage of these issues, or being misleading in their presentation of the news. The previous administration called it “Fake News.” Either way it is untruthful.
One example is a recent column on this page trashing Florida’s legislature for making it a little easier to run a small business out of your home. It was suggested that we should expect any day now our neighbors are going to start opening X-rated businesses or worse. This couldn’t be farther from the truth. In response to the Covid shutdown of many workplaces, leaving many out of work, it was enacted to encourage new small businesses to get started in one of the few places left: their homes.
The Home-Based Business legislation being questioned does not block regulations addressing licensing, health safety, fire safety, noise, parking, and the types of vehicles permitted for parking on the street all of which would restrict the types of threats posed earlier. Furthermore, existing restrictions as recorded in HOA or condominium documents are left intact.
Nowhere in the bill as enacted does it “clearly state(s) that local cities and counties cannot interfere…” as reported on this page. Read all 101 lines of the bill.
Now having corrected the misstatement reported herein, imagine you are a legislator getting a call from a clearly hostile constituent or member of the press. Imagine this isn’t the first time that a reporter has grilled you, only to later misrepresent your position. So why should you call them back?
Calls for civility should be blasted in a leftward direction as well.