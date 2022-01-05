Editor’s note: Due to space limitation, this letter to the editor was not able to appear in time for Christmas or New Year. However, regardless of date, it is relevant now and forever, as it pays tribute to the gallant men and women who served and serve our nation in both peace and in war time.
The Bugle’s Call
I have been duly impressed at the quality, content, and layout of the News Leader over the last year. Your topics are timely and refreshing.
I am particularly pleased with your ongoing recognition of the sacrifices by our military. Honors are expected on national holidays, but as Christmas is about giving, (“Some gave all.”), then our thoughts, prayers, and support is as significant in December as any calendar manipulated holiday.
I spent the majority of my youth and young married life on small Army bases. Inherent in that life was the sound of bugle calls, sounds that reinforced the blessings of living in a free society.
‘Reveille’ sounded early in the morning, shaking the troops from their slumber, but it was merely a wake-up call. It could not compare with the sound of “Retreat.”’
“Retreat,” played at 5 p.m., daily, demanded your attention, for wherever you were, whoever you were, if you were outside at 5 p.m., you stopped, and all eyes focused only on the American flag for the duration of the ceremony. After the flag-lowering ceremony, the cannon fired. Only then did anyone move.
At 10 p.m., “Tattoo” wafted through the night air, followed at 11 p.m., by the mournful echo of “Taps.” All activity seemed to cease, and the night grew quiet. As I dozed off to sleep, I felt comfort from the final words, “Day is done. Gone the sun…All is well, safely rest. God is nigh.”
Today, as I see and better understand the world, I constantly remind myself how fortunate I am to be an American citizen, to have Constitutional protections, freedom from fear of war on American soil, and much more. Mostly, I remember that all these blessings were guaranteed by servicemen — volunteer and draftee — some of whom sacrificed their lives for their country, all of whom heard the bugle’s call.
Kathryn L. van Heyningen
Clermont