Agreed, police shouldn’t police signs

 

Your editorial about snipe signs code violation (“Squash the snipes,” May 19) was interesting reading. You asked for the thought of your readers. I agree the burden should not be on the police force. However, I believe code enforcement should issue warnings to the businesses that are advertised on these snipe signs. Then levy a fine on multiple offenders.

J. Baptiste

Clermont

 

Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@clermontnewsleader.com and should be short (less than 300 words) and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!

Recommended for you