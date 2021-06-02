Agreed, police shouldn’t police signs
Your editorial about snipe signs code violation (“Squash the snipes,” May 19) was interesting reading. You asked for the thought of your readers. I agree the burden should not be on the police force. However, I believe code enforcement should issue warnings to the businesses that are advertised on these snipe signs. Then levy a fine on multiple offenders.
J. Baptiste
Clermont
