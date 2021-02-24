Dear editor,
I am a small business owner in Groveland. When I was growing up, we were all taught that you can’t yell “fire” in a crowded venue if there was no fire. Actions have consequences, and the yeller would be held responsible if people were hurt. Apparently, DJ Trump was never taught that lesson. He convinced his followers that he had won the 2020 election when he hadn’t, and then he aimed them at Congress. People were killed, far more were injured because of his selfish disrespect for anybody but himself. He must be convicted and disqualified from running for office ever again. He must be held accountable for his actions, just as anybody else would be.
Sincerely,
Trudy Myers, Groveland
Letters to the Editor can be sent to editor@clermontnewsleader.com and should be short (less than 300 words) and include your name and city for publication. We also need your home address and phone number for verification. Thank you!