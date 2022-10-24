Letters to Santa
Children of all ages… here is an important message from the North Pole.
On Dec. 14, The News Leader will publish all Letters to Santa; these will appear exactly as written or drawn.
Hand write your very own Letter to Santa and mail or drop it off at The News Leader, located at
637 N. 8th St., Clermont, FL 34711.
Letters to Santa will be published in a special multi-page pullout in The News Leader and will also include “Season’s Greetings” from local businesses and organizations.
Don’t wait. Write your letter today!