Thank you for your coverage
This is a thank you to the Clermont News Leader article (May 11), for recognizing the first responders of Clermont Fire station No. 2 for their training and quick response that saved Frank Marsh’s life.
Thanks also go out to the quick action of two of our fellow AARP-Tax-Aide volunteers who were commended for their actions administering CPR until medical help arrived.
Frank is well known as our Marine Corps volunteer (his ring tone is the U.S. Marine Corps anthem) with the AARP-Tax-Aide program. Frank with his welcoming, knowledgeable approach has been helping seniors and moderate to low income people with their tax returns for years.
The AARP tax program was fortunate that the City of Clermont allowed us to use the Art and Recreation Center this tax season, located so close to Fire Station No. 2. We hope the City of Clermont will allow us to use their facility in 2023 and our friend and fellow volunteer Frank March will be there to continue his work helping taxpayers.
To paraphrase Frank’s wife, Ellen,” We aren’t done with Frank yet”.
Kathy Weaver
Clermont
Kathy Weaver is and has been a volunteer with the AARP- Tax-Aide program in Clermont for more than 20 years.
What gives, Clermont Rec Center?
The senior center in Ocoee has all kinds of activities five days a week, as well as trips. The senior center in Groveland is open five days a week, has fresh coffee and serves lunch each day, as well as parties for every occasion.
The senior center in Clermont, which is closest to my home, was wonderful … in the past: two days of crafts; bingo five days a week; trips; guest speakers (who sometimes even brought lunch); senior dances; birthday parties. We had three rooms, one with a refrigerator, a microwave, a coffee pot and a water cooler. We also brought in snacks for all to enjoy.
The person in charge was Sandra and she was amazing. She must have been too good, so they made it so hard for her, so she quit. Now we’ve been exiled to the Kohlor Building in downtown and only one room to accommodate all senior activities. They now rent out our old rooms.
Now we get one day a week for bingo. Quilters get a day. Bridge players get a day. There is one day for a card game. Now we have to bring a cup of coffee from home if we want coffee.
They have blamed everything on COVID. Well, we have all had our shots and boosters. Socializing and being around friends and other seniors is key to our longevity, so why are they making this so difficult for us to get together? Other senior centers are up and running, why can’t Clermont do likewise?
Clermont, you need to do better, as a good percentage of our community are retirees looking for a place to come together and socialize.
Ronnie Harris
Clermont