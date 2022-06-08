Just a humble suggestion
Some random thoughts from an old veteran written the day following Memorial Day:
Is this what we really want? Should we finally just give it up and let the big boys run the show 100%? Who are the big boys and when do we decide to quit? I will help by sharing “old guy” thoughts.
- Being neither Republican nor Democrat, nor wealthy, I can tell you that neither Biden, Trump, Hillary Clinton, DeSantis, nor the NRA lose much sleep worrying about keeping “democracy” healthy or even available to the next generation.
- The mistake Putin has made in Ukraine will cost Russia and Europe more than anyone — even Congress — can foresee.
- The few weeks that will suffer following the recent gun tragedies in our schools, stores and churches mean very little to those hiding safely in Washington, D.C., and state capitals. (I wish I was wrong.)
My humble suggestion — perhaps too simple — to remedy some of the current comedy/tragedy in our nation’s “leaders” is condensed to one word that DeSantis, Texas and too many of us take for granted:
VOTE!
Sounds simple, doesn’t it? But please think about it for one moment. The one inalienable right (meaning, unable to be taken away from you) scares some of our favorite “leaders” so badly that their sponsors have to spend millions of your dollars to restrict, deny, discourage and otherwise prevent you (and your family and friends) from voting.
I apologize for oversimplifying some sad situations that seem to have no solutions, but there are too many of us who have been too accepting for too long. Thank you.
William Engle
Clermont
Stand! The National Anthem means something
I recently attended a piano recital at a private elementary school in which a diverse culture of parents who had enough money to send their children attended as well.
The program opened with a talented young man playing “The Star Spangled Banner.” I was the only one who stood. The other parents and guests just sat there.
I found out later that apparently the piano teacher had announced that parents could stand or do whatever they were comfortable with. So, I was the only one standing for our National Anthem. At least Colin Kaepernick took a knee.
I think perhaps it's time for a reminder. This is still The United States of America, where we stand for our National Anthem. Might be a good time to remind people. Thanks for your help.
Maryann Jiannone
Clermont
Editor’s note: According to the American Legion website, “ … The Flag Code states that during rendition of the National Anthem, those present should stand and render the proper salute. Rendition includes singing.”
According to Wikipedia, “ … Protests during the playing of the United States national anthem have had many causes, including civil rights, anti-conscription, anti-war, anti-nationalism, and religious reservations.”
When standing for the National Anthem began differs according to several sources. One source states it began in 1893 in Tacoma, Washington. Another source declares it began in 1942, when members of the military were commanded to stand at attention, and civilians were instructed to remove hats.
On July 7, 1976, the law was simplified. Men and women were instructed to stand with their hands over their hearts, men removing their hats, irrespective of whether or not the flag was displayed and those in uniform saluting.