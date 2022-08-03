Right decision, wrong method
I read your disclaimer on the front of your newspaper today (the July 20 edition) about the new series of Roe v. Wade articles that your paper is going to be putting out. Even though I think you made the right decision with articles on both sides of the fence I found your first article’s headline title absolutely appalling.
Besides the point that your very first article is evidently pro abortion the title could’ve definitely read differently. How about “ True story of a woman’s decision to have an abortion ” or “ True story of my abortion “ your title that you decided to use - “ I had an abortion – I don’t regret it “ does not reflect very well on your paper it sounds one-sided and biased.
Therefore a lot of people will not even read the article. When I picked your paper up off of my driveway and read the front title I almost immediately put it in the recycle bin but decided to take it in the house and read the article to keep an open mind.
If a woman is so adamant about not getting pregnant she still has choices, practice safe sex with birth control, abstinence or over-the-counter the day after pill. So you see, there are store choices to be made.
Sincerely,
Sherry Beckett
Clermont
Wrong decision
As a resident of south Lake County for over 18 years, I am deeply offended by the front page of the July 20 edition of the News Leader, “I had an abortion — I don’t regret it.”
Do you realize that the vast majority of your target audience for your advertisers are Christian conservative people who have lived here for decades and regularly read your paper? When you post progressive liberal flashpoint headlines, you are perpetuating people to toss your paper in the garbage.
How about putting on the front page, an interview with someone saying, “Personal responsibility is key to remember, using protection, birth control pills and actually having self respect for oneself.
I used to really love picking up the News Leader from my driveway here in Groveland, but now I’m having my doubts about it.
Joel Andrew Serafini
Groveland