Time to plan ahead – the Cooper Memorial Library is having its big summer book sale July 30–31, and a wide variety of gently used books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles will be on display.
Sale hours are 9 a.m.–3 p.m. each day in the first-floor community room at the Clermont library. Masks will be optional, and social distancing will be practiced.
All monies earned are spent at the library, and the Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library provides funds needed for many programs, including the annual Summer Reading Program for children and teens, the Cooper Concert and Live Music Series, and a variety of specialty programs for everyone to enjoy throughout the year.
Got a stack of books you no longer need? Consider donating them to the library, located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, to help support the sale.