Every month, from September through May, Clermont Garden Club members loan plants to Cooper Memorial Library and Clermont City Hall to promote horticulture awareness and connect our community to Clermont Garden Club’s programs, civic activities, and community outreach.
Clermont Garden Club member Denise Palermo, has loaned Schefflera plant to the library for the month of March.
Schefflera is a large genus of tropical plants that includes two species which make wonderful houseplants.
The larger Schefflera actinophylla (sometimes called the umbrella plant or umbrella tree) features long, shiny, oval green leaves that droop gracefully from a central stalk, resembling an umbrella. Schefflera plants are fast-growing plants, especially if planted outdoors, where they can add three feet per year. Indoor plants are slower-growing, particularly if kept somewhat confined in a tight-fitting container. All parts of the Schefflera plant are mildly toxic to humans and more seriously toxic to dogs, cats, and horses.
Clermont Garden Club member Mary Adams loaned a “ZZ” Plant to Clermont City Hall.
Low-maintenance ZZ plants are Zamioculcas zamiifolia, characterized by their shiny, wide, oval-shaped leaves that shoot upward and quickly grow in a home indoors.
The plant natively grows in East Africa (namely Zanzibar and Tanzania).
The plants are also called Zanzibar gems for their spotless, waxy leaves that are so deep green that these plants may be mistaken as artificial.
ZZ plants are slow-growing, prefer bright, indirect sunlight and a good watering every couple of weeks.
ZZ plants are toxic to humans and animals if ingested.
Clermont Garden Club members meet every third Wednesday of the month (September through May), except scheduled field trips, Holiday Luncheon and End of the Year Luncheon, at the clubhouse located at 849 West Avenue, Clermont, FL 34711. Meetings begin at 10:00 A.M. New members and guest are warmly welcome.
Clermont Garden Club is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization.