TAVARES — The Lake County Library System is inviting the public to nominate Lake County poets to be considered for the newest Lake County Poet Laureate.
This appointed volunteer will serve a two-year term with responsibilities that include hosting poetry readings for children, teens, and adults, directing poetry workshops, and writing at least one poem about Lake County.
To be considered, nominees must complete a background check and be at least 18 years old, a published poet through any medium, and a resident of Lake County with a valid Lake County library card.
Nominations close on Saturday, April 30.
WANT TO APPLY?
Nomination forms are available online by visiting https://mylakelibrary.org/poet_laureate and at all Lake County Library System locations.
ABOUT THE LIBRARY SYSTEM
For more information about the Lake County Library System or to find out about future programs and resources, call or visit your local library, or go tohttp://mylakelibrary.org, www.facebook.com/LakeCountyFLLibraryor https://twitter.com/lakelibrary
Samantha Shylkofski is the Lead Public Information Officer for Lake County. She may be reached at: sshylkofski@lakecountyfl.gov