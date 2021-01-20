The Friends of the Cooper Memorial Library will accept book donations again starting Feb. 1.
“Your generous donations will help fund programs for library patrons of all ages. Please consider a donation of gently used fiction and non-fiction books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles,” the library requested in a news release.
Items can be dropped off in a designated book donation area in the library’s first floor lobby during normal library hours, Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Individuals with large collections or special circumstances should call the library to schedule a drop-off time at the staff entrance located on the side of the library.
Donations should not be left outside the library building. The library cannot accept items that are dirty, moldy, water-damaged, outdated, reference books or textbooks.
All donated materials will be quarantined for 72 hours before being handled, per Lake County Health Department recommendations.
Interested in purchasing books? The Friends holds an ongoing sale during library hours in the Friends room, located beside the first floor circulation desk. The next big Friends sale is scheduled for July 30–31 at the library, located at 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont.