The Clermont Police Department will be conducting a multi-agency DUI/Sobriety checkpoint March 17.
The checkpoint will run from 8 p.m.-3 a.m., with law enforcement participation from several Lake County agencies.
These high visibility checkpoints serve the purpose of spreading the message, “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.”
According to statistics, impaired driving kills more than 10,000 people each year.
The Clermont Police Department asks people to keep its roads safe. If you are going to drink, don’t drive. Designate a sober driver, use a ride share service, call a friend, or call a cab. Do not get behind the wheel.